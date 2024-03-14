CASs move is suspect

There appears to be an attempt to bring back through the back door something that has been rejected by the courts, and it could just defeat justice.

It is in bad faith for the government to seek to return the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS), whose appointments the High Court rejected.

It is akin to smuggling in an amendment of the 2010 Constitution to restore a position similar to the Assistant Minister one axed in the current dispensation.

On July 3, 2023, the High Court blocked the appointment of 50 CASs appointed by President William Ruto and the Public Service Commission, for lack of reasonable public participation as required by the Constitution.

Reward election losers

The Court of Appeal declined to allow them to serve in office pending the determination of a case challenging the constitutionality of the position.

It is, therefore, disappointing that a parliamentary committee has approved the creation of the same position.

However, it wants CASs capped at 22. That means some 28 of them will be locked out of those plum offices seemingly meant to reward some election losers, cronies and ruling party sycophants.

Duplication of duties

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee of the National Assembly says in a report tabled in the House that CASs are necessary but will have to be assigned clear roles and designations to avoid conflict with the principal secretaries (PSs).

Judging from the recent voting in the National Assembly and Senate, these proposed changes are likely to easily sail through.

Interestingly, some of the CASs have already been assigned other roles. The return of this position will create a duplication of duties with those already assigned to Cabinet and principal secretaries.