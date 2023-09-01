Cash rewards welcome

President William Ruto lived up to his promise to reward sportspersons and officials from different disciplines with Sh32.34 million when he commissioned the Talanta Plaza building in Nairobi yesterday. This will be the new home of the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts.

This came after our athletes’ exemplary performance at the recent World Athletics Championships, Women’s Volleyball African Nations Championship, Africa Beach Volleyball Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games.

Rewarding Faith Kipyegon with Sh4 million for winning both the 5,000m and 1,500m, and Mary Moraa with Sh2 million for winning the 800m gold medal, among other medallists, will inspire good performance.

Team Kenya for the World Athletics Championships received cash rewards totalling Sh21.6 million, Malkia Strikers got Sh4.45 million, Commonwealth Youth Game team Sh3.01 million and Africa Beach Games team Sh3.28 million.

However, while we thank the government and the Sports ministry for the cash rewards, it would even be better if the enhanced award scheme is made public besides being enacted into law. Clarity will be required going forward to know what rewards excelling athletes or teams will get at different championships across all disciplines.

We further commend the government for saving Talanta Plaza, formerly Noc-K Plaza from going under the hammer in 2020 by using about Sh1 billion to rescue the project. Having run out of options to rescue the plaza, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Noc-K) turned to the government in March 2019 to rescue the project and turn it into a home for sports.

Taking over and ensuring the project is completed is a commendable gesture from the government. It has previously been criticised for abandoning certain projects.