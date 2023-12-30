Cash reward offer will boost war on banditry

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is leading a campaign that could have a remarkable effect in the fight against banditry in the North Rift.

Prof Kindiki has announced that all the schools damaged in recent bandit attacks will be repaired before the January 8 reopening. The best New Year’s gift to the locals is the promise for 24-hour surveillance and protection of schools.

The people of the North Rift are also Kenyans and deserve protection of their lives and property. The country’s security is paid for by taxpayers and should benefit all Kenyans by making sure that the brigands wreaking havoc in this region and elsewhere are stopped in their tracks.

The ‘Operation Maliza Uhalifu’ is a solid contribution by the Kenya Defence Forces, in collaboration with the National Police Service. This is more of a charm offensive, unlike the indiscriminate brutal strikes that also punish innocents.

The Kenyan military, which has won accolades for its international peace-keeping missions under the United Nations, has been criticised in some quarters for allegedly not doing enough at home before venturing to other trouble spots.

Currently, there are Kenyan troops in Somalia, who have for more than a decade made their valuable contribution to helping to restore order in the lawless country. And early next month, some 1,000 Kenya police officers will head for conflict-ridden Haiti to help restore law and order. The country has degenerated into the fiefdom of armed gangs that do not hesitate to inflict pain and injury of innocent Haitians. Kenya is happy to make a contribution by supporting this assignment that has also been endorsed by the UN.

Now, CS Kindiki has added a new dimension to the campaign by announcing cash rewards and national honours as some of the measures to fight banditry. The war against banditry must be relentlessly fought and won. But what of the helicopters link talk in the cattle rustling menace?