Cash boost welcome but varsities must do more

The government has heard the cry of public universities and colleges, which are reeling under a serious financial crisis.

The situation has been so bad that vice-chancellors have since last year been pushing the government to allow a student fee increase of nearly thrice the current figures to tame their cash flow challenges.

Nothing could be more embarrassing than the threat by creditors to auction the property of a cash-strapped institution. According to the Universities Fund, the institutions are deeply in the red as a result of a decline in government funding amid higher costs of administering and providing education.

But there is some good new: The National Treasury has responded to the cash crunch with an additional Sh214.2 million funding of nine universities and colleges.

This supplementary allocation reflects a Sh151.2 million increase in recurrent spending for nine of the universities. Only Maseno and Nairobi have been allocated development funds.

Scrapping courses

The institutions face tougher times ahead, hence the need to tighten their belts. The administrators have been forced to consider drastic fee increases, scrapping courses, merging faculties and closing down satellite campuses.

The universities have found themselves in trouble due to declining enrollment, mismanagement and reduced government funding.

The shot in the arm is short-term. They need comprehensive reforms to cut expenditure and increase efficiency in resource use. Some of them are suffering the consequences of an ill-advised expansion spree a few years ago that saw them open numerous satellite campuses and even a branch abroad.