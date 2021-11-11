Caretaker team chance to revamp local football

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has disbanded Football Kenya Federation and set up a caretaker committee to run the sport in the country following a tumultuous presidency of Nick Mwendwa.

The situation was untenable and something had to give way. The displaced team was a shrill steam that we can neither forget nor forgive. The caretaker team, led by Justice Aaron Ringera, is expected to conduct a radical ‘surgery’ on FKF and put in place structures to right the wrongs of the Mwendwa regime.

FKF has always been a magnet to charlatans and other vultures of reaction. Time and again, the world football governing body, Fifa, has threatened governments with a ban on the respective national team should they interfere with the operations of its affiliates. But Fifa itself has skeletons in its closet.

The nation has to take a position and instill discipline in a sport that is partly funded by the taxpayer. The future of our youth is at stake. We applaud the CS’s move whole-heartedly.

Local football has suffered

Mr Mwendwa came in at a time when Kenyans were praying for a saviour from the clutches of yet another no-good posse. His youth and pledges gave the country hope. But he would soon show his sharp eagle claws: He expanded the league and lost a multimillion-shilling sponsorship deal in-between unleashing petty personal and narrow vendetta against any club or individual bold enough to question his erratic views.

FKF has faced several governance issues over the years, including failure to account for funds — including a Sh125 million Fifa grant in 2017 on a non-existent Outside Broadcast van; Sh244 million government funding to prepare Harambee Stars for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations; Sh11 million transfer to Mwendwa’s account flagged by the Auditor-General; and a Sh150 million Fifa Covid-19 relief to clubs and players.

Local football has also suffered. When Mwendwa took the reins in October 2016, the Stars were 99th in the world rankings but they fell to their worst level, 113th, in April 2018.