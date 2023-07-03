Careful with logging

President William Ruto has lifted the ban on logging, ostensibly to open up trade and job opportunities in the timber sector. With the country fighting to improve its forest cover to the globally recommended levels, this is a delicate matter that should be handled with an open mind to avoid regrets.

On one side of the spectrum is reclaimed business and jobs, hence improved incomes for timber industry players. On the other are the well-known dire effects of deforestation on the environment, which can lead to loss of lives from drought and the resultant crippling water and food shortages, as well as extreme weather conditions.

The government must ensure that the timber industry is strictly regulated to avert abuse, which could lead to depletion of the few trees and forests still standing. There should be an elaborate plan to plant trees in a manner that will ensure the forest cover is maintained or even improved.

When the moratorium on logging was imposed in 2018, one of the reasons for the enforcement was illegal felling of trees which cost the country its tree cover. With the lifting of the ban, the Environment ministry and other stakeholders should come up with a robust legal framework to ensure logging is done in a way that preserves our natural ecosystem.

The ministry, in collaboration with the public procurement institutions, must also make sure public tenders are given to people who are interested in the timber business and not wheeler-dealers. With the Finance Act proposing an imposition of tax on timber imports, the newly regained freedom for cutting down trees is on course to be lucrative business.