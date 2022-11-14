Careful with law reviews

The National Assembly should tread carefully in its plan to review laws and regulations made during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure, and which the MPs claim are illegal as they did not seek approval of the House. The MPs have trained their guns on the Central Bank of Kenya and the Teachers Service Commission.

On CBK, they have faulted the use of regulations that place restrictions on customers seeking to withdraw or deposit funds exceeding Sh1 million by requiring information on the source and planned use.

On the teachers’ employer, the TSC, they have raised concerns with its delocalisation policy, which has since caused an uproar, and on which the House has already approved a motion for its abolishment. They argue the policy is discriminatory and has the danger of breaking up families.

They also targeted the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), which they say proposed changes to salaries and benefits of key offices, even MPs’, without Parliament’s nod.

While MPs have the right to raise queries about the application of far-reaching policies and regulations without the approval of the people's representatives in Parliament, it pays to tread cautiously on the matter.

They should be guided by the principles of public interest and the greater good. Never should the proposed review of laws and regulations be based on personal—or group—vendetta or revenge against state officers or government institutions.

The legislators should rise above the petty and personal and instead open the policies for robust debate both by the MPs and the mwananchi.