Cancer fund idea timely

The proposal in Parliament to set up a national cancer fund could not have come at a better time. Cancer is a health scourge that is devastating families and wiping out their scant resources. Kenyans are increasingly seeking treatment overseas and at a huge cost.

Statistics show cancer is the third-leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases with 47,887 new cases reported annually and 32,987 dying from the disease.

A radiotherapy session costs Sh3,600 on average and up to Sh10,000 in private hospitals. A cervical cancer patient pays Sh40,000 in the private hospitals or Sh18, 000-28, 000 in public facilities—of course way beyond the reach of many Kenyans.

This explains the overwhelming support for a motion by Marakwet West MP Timothy Toroitich seeking the setting up of a National Cancer Prevention and Control Fund.

The fund would come as a big relief to the thousands of Kenyans who cannot afford the high cost of cancer treatment. Many are forced to fundraise too late when, perhaps, an early diagnosis and treatment could have made a difference. The high number of patients flown to India for treatment confirms lack of confidence in the local expertise and capacity.

Experts estimate that 3.7 million lives could be saved every year with appropriate strategies for the prevention, early detection and timely and quality treatment. There is a need to help patients to access treatment and also create awareness of how to prevent the disease.

Needed are medicines, radiotherapy machines and other medical equipment, as well as the training of specialised medical personnel such as oncologists, nurses, nutritionists, counsellors and others, whom the country is short of.