Step up campaign to end killings by bandits

There has lately been a resurgence in the incidence of bandit attacks in the perennially troubled North Rift region, with several deaths reported.

This has prompted Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mohamed Maalim to issue a shoot-to-kill order, as the government steps up its campaign against the bandits terrorising the area. He has directed the security officers to hunt down and produce the culprits dead or alive. This drastic response to the surging violence in the remote villages confirms the gravity of the problem in an area that has not known peace for years.

Last Friday and Saturday, five people were killed in Baringo County, bringing to seven the number of victims shot dead by bandits, and 20 since January.

The government has already sent more than 80 police reservists to Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties to boost security. In the Kerio Valley, bandits killed eight late last month.

The bandits are so daring that they attack even security personnel, as if to demonstrate their readiness to engage in a gunfight. After all, they also wield sophisticated automatic weapons acquired using the proceeds from the lucrative cattle rustling menace. This has also, for years, been the ground where raiders from the rival communities flex their muscles, making a mockery of the thin security deployment.

This latest round of attacks could not have come at a worse time, as the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCPE) exam candidates are poised to begin writing their papers next Monday. The young people deserve protection to do their exams in peace.

Insecurity is palpable, with thousands having fled their villages due to incessant attacks since the beginning of the year. As if to spite the security personnel and the authorities, locals say the bandits are often seen herding their animals atop the surrounding hills, before descending to the adjacent villages, killing people and stealing their livestock.