Step up campaign to end killings by bandits

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Last Friday and Saturday, five people were killed in Baringo County, bringing to seven the number of victims shot dead by bandits.
  • The government has already sent more than 80 police reservists to Baringo North and Baringo South sub-counties to boost security.

There has lately been a resurgence in the incidence of bandit attacks in the perennially troubled North Rift region, with several deaths reported.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.