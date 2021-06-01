Burundi on the right track

  • Burundi is emerging from a difficult period of instability that has hampered its development.
  • This is the first time in nearly a decade that a Burundian leader has toured Kenya.

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s just-ended two-day official visit to Kenya marks a significant stage in his country’s steady progress under his leadership. Burundi is emerging from a difficult period of instability that has hampered its development. This is the first time in nearly a decade that a Burundian leader has toured Kenya.

