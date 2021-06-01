Burundi on the right track

Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye’s just-ended two-day official visit to Kenya marks a significant stage in his country’s steady progress under his leadership. Burundi is emerging from a difficult period of instability that has hampered its development. This is the first time in nearly a decade that a Burundian leader has toured Kenya.

The former military chief turned on the charm in his address as the chief guest during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu, which he eloquently delivered in Kiswahili. Just as he looked comfortable and at home, Burundi now appears ready to play its role in the East African Community (EAC) alongside the other five members – Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and South Sudan.

The Democratic Republic of Congo under President Felix Tshisekedi has also expressed interest in joining the eastern African regional bloc. This will create a huge market. After all, the region has a population of nearly 200 million people, which is a huge market.

Burundi’s economic life

Unlike his predecessor, the belligerent Pierre Nkurunziza, President Ndayishimiye has continued opening up his country, a policy that has brought Burundi back into the fold nearly a year since he took office. This must have been a visit he had been waiting to make. He has already been to Tanzania and Uganda. Kenya holds the key to Burundi’s economic life as most of its import and export cargo goes through Mombasa Port.

Several bilateral agreements have been signed to boost trade and investment. The leaders also resolved to renew a joint permanent commission for co-operation signed in 2008.