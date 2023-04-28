Build on Under-20 rugby win 

Kenya ought to take advantage of her qualification for the final of the Rugby Africa Under-20 Trophy to kick-start the development of youth structures with a view to grooming talent for the future.

On Wednesday, the Kenya Under-20 rugby team turned on the style to beat favourites Namibia 24-13 in the semi-final stage of the age-group tournament, whose winner will play in the global championship.

Following Wednesday’s victory, Kenya qualified to play defending champions Zimbabwe in the final, which will be staged at Nyayo National Stadium tomorrow.

For their part, Zimbabwe overran Tunisia 60-6 to storm the final for the second consecutive year.

Kenya has qualified for the final of the tournament no less than five times. In fact, Kenya won the tournament in 2019 and 2021 when it was hosted in Nairobi but strangely, these successes have not translated into solid gains for the senior teams because the country still trails Namibia and Zimbabwe in world rankings.

This year, Kenya emphatically beat their perennial rivals Namibia to storm the final, and there is great hope that this could be the start of good times for the local game.

This is why Kenya Rugby Union officials should not squander the opportunity. With or without winning the final match, the team has shown that Kenya can go places in rugby should KRU come up with proper youth structures that will churn out quality talent for the senior national team.

For a long time, Kenya has used the shorter version of the same to develop talent, and this has proven counterproductive. In fact evidence points to the contrary.

Top-ranked rugby-playing nations such as reigning world champions South Africa and New Zealand have robust youth structures that have lifted their 15s game, and their sevens teams have benefited in the process. Let’s cash in on the moment to develop talent with a focus on the 2027 Rugby World Cup.