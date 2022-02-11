Build on global events’ gains

Kenya has this week been hosting three major events; — Magical Kenya Ladies European Golf Tour, the 10th East African Classic Safari Rally and the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour.

Magical Kenya Ladies European Tour, which started on Thursday with 94 players taking part, will end tomorrow at Vipingo’s Baobab Course in Kilifi County, while the Classic Safari Rally, which attracted 48 drivers, zoomed off in Naivasha on Thursday and will end on Friday next week in Watamu.

More than 300 athletes, including participants from other African countries and Europe, will compete at the Memorial Agnes Tirop World Cross Country Tour today at the Lobo Village in Eldoret.

The decision by World Athletics to have Kenya host one of its 20 events in the World Cross Country Tour and the European Tour having an event at the Coast is a clear manifestation of the trust global sporting bodies have in Kenya.

The country should capitalise on the goodwill to organise even more global events. The success of hosting these events would not have been possible without support from the government and good leadership at the respective sports federations; Athletics Kenya, Kenya Golf Union and Kenya Motor Sports Federation.

These agencies should inspire other federations to up their game and help the country to benefit economically. The government spends a lot of money supporting sports federations and it is only fair that they reciprocate with foresight and good leadership.

The happenings on the football scene are, however, in sharp contrast to the expectations of many, with Harambee Starlets participation in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Uganda on February 14 hanging on the balance.

It is unfair for the players to continue training while being held incommunicado as the disbanded Football Kenya Federation and the Caretaker Committee continue to squabble on who should be in charge.