Build light rail in capital

The ongoing construction of the 27-kilometre Nairobi Expressway is expected to substantially ease one of the city’s nightmares: Traffic congestion. However, even after the elevated highway is completed early next year, more work will still be required to make Nairobi the modern metropolis that it deserves to be.

It is encouraging to note that Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) have put their finger on a key development to rid the capital city of the endemic traffic mayhem. The MCAs want the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and City Hall to put up an electric rail transit system.

It will not be the first in the region, however, with Addis Ababa having already pulled ahead of Nairobi in the development of infrastructure to bring it on a par with some of the best cities on the continent and the world.

Several years ago, Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia and his team rushed to paint Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes in Nairobi and identified buses to be imported from South Africa. The project stalled. In the meantime, Dar es Salaam has a modern BRT in operation.

Nairobi’s claim to be the most developed metropolis in East and Central Africa is under severe threat. The city is being left behind and must pull up its socks.

The MCAs are so determined to see the tram project through that a motion has already been approved, urging the two entities to undertake feasibility studies to determine its viability. A light electric train service will not only reduce traffic congestion but also curb pollution by the diesel engine-run matatus. It is urgent as Nairobi has been ranked as the fourth-most congested city with traffic jams eating up Sh100 billion annually.