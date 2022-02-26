Build genuine parties to boost democracy

The days of a single, powerful national party seem to have gone forever. Independence party Kanu enjoyed that monopoly until it was ousted in 2002, with then opposition leader Mwai Kibaki becoming the President.

Today, the reality of Kenyan politics is the almost inevitable formation of coalitions. This was underscored a month ago, when President Uhuru Kenyatta signed into law the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2021. It amended the Political Parties Act, 2011, setting the stage for coalition political parties, which are expected to play a pivotal role in the August 9 General Election. It was ostensibly aimed at strengthening the management of the political parties to enhance democracy.

Yesterday, President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, Raila Odinga’s ODM and the Kalonzo Musyoka-led Wiper Party unveiled what they have dubbed the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance, which amalgamates Azimio la Umoja and the grouping of, among other parties, Wiper and Gideon Moi’s Kanu.

On the opposite side is Kenya Kwanza Alliance, bringing together Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetang’ula’s Ford-Kenya.

Though Kenyans are keen to choose leaders in a free and fair election, politicians are mainly driven by self or group interest. The coalitions are, sadly, becoming vehicles for political manipulation and not a means to strengthen democracy for national stability.

A worrying trend is the proliferation of little parties purporting to champion the rights of certain regions or groups. Many of these are formed in the run-up to elections and disappear afterwards.