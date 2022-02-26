Build genuine parties to boost democracy

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Today, the reality of Kenyan politics is the almost inevitable formation of coalitions.
  • The coalitions are, sadly, becoming vehicles for political manipulation and not a means to strengthen democracy.

The days of a single, powerful national party seem to have gone forever. Independence party Kanu enjoyed that monopoly until it was ousted in 2002, with then opposition leader Mwai Kibaki becoming the President.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.