Build adequate capacity to fight future pandemics

Experts are promoting the need for enhanced preparedness to tackle the next pandemic after Covid-19. At the core of this discussion should be government policy makers and implementers. Kenya, the East African region and the continent cannot afford to sit back and relax, only to be shocked by another public health emergency.

But there is concern that Kenya and its neighbours have failed to internalise and implement most of the lessons learnt from that devastating experience. This is crucial in order to avoid the pitfalls suffered when the disease struck in early 2020.

An ominous warning yesterday from the Nation Media Group’s Leadership Forum is that another pandemic is likely to happen soon, judging from the rise in zoonotic diseases, antimicrobial resistance, climate change and other factors.

The two-year Covid-19 experience, especially deaths and hospitalisation, is still fresh in people’s minds. The pandemic ravaged the world, but with worse consequences in the developing countries, which have weak health systems and lacked the resources needed to keep such a deadly onslaught at bay.

To prepare for an outbreak of such magnitude, there is a need for special arrangements involving the highest-level political leadership and human and financial resources to run emergency operation centres. Community health workers are the backbone of the primary healthcare system’s pandemic response. Long-term investment and early engagement enhance their effectiveness. This calls for more effective vibrant and continuous preparedness for such health emergencies.

The countries that were most successful in combating the spread of Covid-19 had built resilient healthcare systems and social safety nets, and had learnt key lessons from previous coronavirus outbreaks such as the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2003. But even they still had to adapt and found some aspects of the pandemic difficult, despite having a cushion others did not.