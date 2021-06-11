Budget reveals country living beyond its means

The Sh3.6 trillion budget unveiled by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani is an ambitious package that seeks, among other things, to solidify President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy. Some Sh123 billion has been allocated to complete President Kenyatta’s Big Four legacy projects, against which his performance will be judged based on the promises he himself made to fellow Kenyans.

The 2021/2022 financial year will be the last full year in his second and last five-year term and he would not wish to be judged as a failure. The Big 4 agenda is so vital for him, being a major plank in the building of his legacy. However, the budget comes amid the Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges. For just over a year now, the economy has been in the doldrums.

The annual estimates of expenditure and income are clearly meant to help jumpstart an economy that is reeling under the adverse consequences of the scourge that has ravaged businesses, increasing unemployment, especially among youth.

Health challenge

Healthcare is under siege, with shortages of ICU beds and oxygen contributing to preventable deaths. The counties, as has already been witnessed in Kisumu and other devolved units in the lakeside region, cannot cope with the health challenge, as they do not have adequate facilities.