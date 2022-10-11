Budget cuts needed to curb rampant wastage

President William Ruto’s directive to cut the national Budget by Sh300 billion is a tall order. But, as the English say, where there is a will, there is a way. There is no way the President would have so openly pronounced himself on this if he knew his administration can’t do it.

The planned annual government spending of Sh3 trillion has many areas where cuts can be easily made. One is the huge spending on the salaries and allowances of government employees. This is a battle the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has single-handedly waged but the backing from the President should help to reinvigorate its efforts. SRC has been fighting to trim the fat salaries and allowances paid to civil servants to lower the ballooning annual wage bill.

One of President Ruto’s first actions was to scrap fuel and food subsidies, which had pushed the government to the edge. He has also expressed his concern about the growing national debt burden. Public borrowing has tremendously increased over the past decade.

Recurrent expenditure

This year alone, borrowing for development and recurrent expenditure has been pegged at Sh900 billion. The decisions to reverse this sorry situation will be painful for the people as commodity prices skyrocket but eventually prove to have been steps in the right direction.

Ministries have been instructed to slash their budgets, too, to ease the financial burden. The usual suspects that must face the axe are costs like travel, entertainment, publicity and office purchases (including luxuries such as flowers and teas). The cuts are the best means to restore the overdue sanity.

However, the government is subsidising agricultural production. Its most significant move is the distribution of 1.4 million bags of subsidised fertiliser, whose price was reduced from Sh6,500 to Sh3,500 to enable farmers to take advantage of the short rains to boost food and cash crop production.