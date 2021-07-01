Bringing back tax on cooking gas not wise

Kenyans are staring at a steep rise in the cost of cooking gas as the government reimposes value-added tax (VAT) on the commodity. In 2016, the government scrapped VAT on the essential commodity to enable sellers to reduce their prices and, therefore, make the commodity affordable to majority of the citizens.

This measure became more helpful in the era of Covid-19, which has wiped out economic gains and forced many Kenyans to the fringes of existence due to loss of jobs and collapse of businesses.

The waiver of tax on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), better known as cooking gas, was aimed at making the product affordable and stimulate its uptake. Further, it was intended to promote the use of clean energy and shift consumers away from wood fuels, which have a negative impact on the environment and health.

Indeed, statistics indicate that when the tax was scrapped, uptake of cooking increased by 30 per cent. To date, cooking gas is available in every location because it is widely affordable.

However, in recent months, the government has been under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reintroduce the gas tax in a bid to up its revenue collections. IMF and the World Bank have argued that the government should collect all taxes so as to raise incomes and, hence, be able to deliver on its programmes. In the past few months, the two international lenders have focused a lot on Kenya, giving it loans and insisting on austerity and proper utilisation of resources.

Imposition of the gas tax is one of the demands the lenders have placed on Kenya. Yet it is fraught with perils.

A higher cost of cooking gas will add to the energy burden and is likely to spark uproar. It is recalled that the cost of petroleum products have risen steadily in recent months and at one point triggered public outrage that forced the government to intervene.