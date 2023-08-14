Bring the medals home

The first batch of Team Kenya is set to leave tonight for the World Athletics Championships starting on Saturday in Budapest, Hungary. It has been preparing for the competition under manager Rono Bunei and coaches who included Julius Kirwa and David Letting.

Expectations are high that it will have a good outing with a performance surpassing that at last year’s event in Oregon, United States. Kenya finished fourth in the medal standings with 10 medals—two gold, five silver and three bronze—which was the worst outing for the country in 15 years.

The ill-fated championships also saw the country’s 15-year reign in 3,000 metres steeplechase come to a brutal end with Ethiopia’s Soufiane El Bakkali, who had also halted Kenya’s dominance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, the victor.

Kenya is yet to win the men’s World 5,000m title since the 2005 Helsinki event, where Benjamin Limo got its only victory. It is also yet to win in 10,000m since Charles Kamathi’s exploits at the 2001 World Athletics Championships, in Edmonton. Vivian Cheruiyot is the last Kenyan woman to win the 10,000m title, way back in 2015.

It was in 2015 Beijing championships where the country topped the medal table standing for the first time with 16 medals—seven gold, six silver and three bronze. Besides, Julius Yego and Nicholas Bett (RIP) historically handed the country its first javelin and 400m hurdles titles, respectively.

Before last month’s trials, Athletics Kenya had held several sessions with coaches and athletes from steeplechase, 5,000m and 10,000m with a view to stopping the slump in the events. These meetings must not be in vain and the athletes should have been given the support they need in training and their travelling arrangements addressed.