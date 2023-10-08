Bring our aquatics back

The newly elected Kenya Aquatics executive must hit the ground running in a bid to reclaim what the country has lost for the seven years the federation had been embroiled in wrangles.

Saturday’s special general assembly at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, which ushered into office the team, should mark a new dawn and the return of Kenya back to the World Aquatics fold.

The meeting, conducted by the World Aquatics Stabilisation Committee—headed by South Africa’s Jace Naidoo assisted by Moses Mwase from Uganda and Kenya’s Francis Mutuku—saw physician Maureen Owiti elected as the new Kenya Aquatics president.

As we extol the role played by World Aquatics and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to bring sanity to the sport lest Owiti and her team’s plans are ruined.

Last month, World Aquatics banned Kenya from its activities after the country failed to hold elections on July 7 and further directed its stabilisation committee to resume and finalise the electoral process and conduct elections within 90 days.

World Aquatics, then Fina, had suspended Kenya Aquatics, then Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF), in January 2021 until a new office was in place. That meant our swimmers could miss the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba supported the World Aquatics’ move and directed Kenya Aquatic to hold a general assembly to jump-start the stalled electoral process.

It is now expected that Kenya will be admitted back to the World Aquatics. This will mean that, finally, the Kenyan swimmers can represent the country. Owiti and team must now establish governance and development structures besides embracing teamwork, integrity and commitment to service if they are to return Kenya to calm waters.