Bring IEBC server home

After 60 years of independence, this country should be totally in control of its key assets, including infrastructure. That is what the freedom struggle was all about. However, there are some critical sections that are still managed from external locations. One of the reasons is the lack of technological capacity.

The one that is most talked about is election servers that are hosted abroad. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has often come under intense pressure to open its foreign-based servers for scrutiny. In 2017, this played a key role in the nullification of the presidential election result. While hosting servers abroad was meant to secure the information, the IEBC has been accused of allowing foreigners to access and manipulate election results.

This makes a case for prudent management of information, should the servers be locally based. However, election servers are not the only critical national information hosted abroad. Others include defence, education, civil administration, space, industry and even financial services information. All should be eventually be hosted locally.

It should be possible through the proposed Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Regulations, 2024, which provides for the localisation of the country's critical information. If any must be located abroad, they will have to be cleared by the National Computer and Cybercrimes Information Committee.

For national stability, elections must be fairly, transparently and efficiently managed and voter information secured and protected. Only authorised and credible individuals should have access to the servers to safeguard the information. The question that arises is whether local servers can build and enjoy public trust. Or will politicians interfere with them? However, this is a move in the right direction.