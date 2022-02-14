Bring back Kenyans who are stranded in Mideast

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • A recent viral video featured Kenyans pleading for help in a crowded room, where they had sought refuge from persecutors. 
  • In the latest outcry, some desperate Kenyan families are seeking government help to repatriate their kin stranded in Saudi Arabia.

The suffering of Kenyan workers in the Middle East is nothing new. There have been numerous reports on the persecution of, especially, domestic workers by their employers in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries. Some have been killed in circumstances related to their job while others have complained of being enslaved.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.