Bring back Kenyans who are stranded in Mideast

The suffering of Kenyan workers in the Middle East is nothing new. There have been numerous reports on the persecution of, especially, domestic workers by their employers in Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries. Some have been killed in circumstances related to their job while others have complained of being enslaved.

Many Kenyans are lured to the Mideast by recruitment agents promising paradise but are soon literally thrust into hell. Most of them reportedly have had their travel and identification documents confiscated on taking up the new job. A recent viral video featured Kenyans pleading for help in a crowded room, where they had sought refuge from persecutors.

As workers suffer overseas, their families have a harrowing time, worrying about their plight. The search for greener pastures ends in torment for the workers with deaths reported. And the agony intensifies for their kin with the bodies of their loved ones stuck for long periods in their host countries.

In the latest outcry, some desperate Kenyan families are seeking government help to repatriate their kin stranded in Saudi Arabia. They are victims of heartless employers. Some families in Mombasa and Taita-Taveta counties want their suffering kin brought home. Some agents, having confiscated the workers’ passports, are demanding nearly Sh300,000 from one family to let their relative return home.

While it is true that these are private arrangements and the workers are in those countries of their own volition, the authorities cannot just abandon them — as the Kenyan embassies in the Mideast countries seem to have done.

The diplomats cannot purport to promote Kenya’s interests abroad yet ignore the suffering of their compatriots. The Kenyan Embassy in Saudi Arabia can do better. Why have embassies that care not or don’t help Kenyans in trouble in their host countries?