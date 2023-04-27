Bring affordable fuel

Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir’s disclosure that prices of petroleum products will be directly affected by foreign exchange fluctuations and Kenyans will pay for the shilling’s depreciation is worrying.

The CS revealed that, to secure the deal enabling a government-to-government (G2G) oil importation between Kenya and the United Arabs Emirates (UAE), Nairobi had to commit to recover any additional costs as a result of the weakening of the shilling against the dollar from motorists at the pump.

Under the G2G oil importation deal—whose products might hit the market by next week—while local oil marketers pay for the products they receive in Kenyan shillings, the companies that supply them will be required to pay back to UAE suppliers in dollars after the six-month credit period.

Should the local currency have depreciated against the dollar between product supply and payment time, the government now discloses, it is the Kenyan who will bear the cost—at the pump.

While the deal had promised to alleviate a dire dollar crisis at a time the economy faced a serious dollar shortage, the CS’s statement now reveals that, after all, the government may not have paid keen attention to cost concerns, which are crucial.