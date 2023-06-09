Break up the coffee cartels cheating farmers

Gone are the days when coffee farmers enjoyed boom times. Then, earnings from coffee exports were excellent. However, the past two decades or so have seen some farmers threatening to uproot their crop.

They are routinely short-changed with poor prices despite their hard work and world-class produce. And while the crop is sold in US dollars, farmers are paid in Kenya shillings, losing the advantage that they should be enjoying from exports.

It is, therefore, encouraging that change could be in the pipeline to restore the lucrative enterprise that saw farmers comfortably feed their families, educate their children and build decent homes with their coffee earnings.

A two-day Coffee Reforms Conference is being held in Meru County and attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and other top leaders. The Deputy President is promising to help cleanse the sector, but this is, indeed, the time to walk the talk.

Talk of cartels that reap where they have not sown is nothing new. These sly operators continue to profiteer while the people who grow the crops are left in squalor.

Revoking of silences

The government has vowed to revoke the licences of marketers and millers working in cahoots with the cartels to rip off farmers. Three firms are being accused of manipulating prices by milling, marketing and buying the crop using their subsidiaries.

The conference provides an opportunity to restore the sub-sector’s lost glory. The allegations that factory managers and senior government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries, have been abetting corruption call for investigations.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi has threatened to revoke the licences of the firms allegedly involved in the graft and register new ones. Cooperatives CS Simon Chelugui wants prompt payments to farmers after delivering their coffee, as a means to limit the cartels’ influence.