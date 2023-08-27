Break up bribes racket to unlock civic services

Bribery is a huge racket in the government and it is getting worse. Many of the people who are paid monthly salaries to provide basic services have, instead, been sucked into this racket. Their main motivation is not service anymore, but lining their own pockets.

It is a betrayal of the people whose taxes run this government. After providing the funds to pay the salaries, they must again cough up bribes to get services. The taxpayers have every reason to be angry, considering the dire economic situation.

A lucrative industry has been spawned by the many documents that every Kenyan needs. Key among them are national identity cards, passports, police certificates of good conduct, driving licences, and even marriage and birth certificates. The depth of the rot is unimaginable.

Since last month, there has been a campaign by frustrated Kenyans on social media to get the authorities to rein in the crooks. There is no good reason why it should take several months to obtain a national ID or passport.

These orchestrated delays to extort bribes end up denying the applicants opportunities. At the Immigration Department, there has been talk about the breakdown of a passport printer. Why that should take months to replace is not understandable.

Students admitted to university need IDs to apply for scholarships, bursaries and loans but they are proving difficult to get. Equally difficult to obtain are business licences, which used to take minutes, but one has to wait for more than two months. Things are slowly grinding to a halt.