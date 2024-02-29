Break gender rule deadlock

The implementation of the two-thirds gender rule has proved quite elusive despite being a constitutional requirement. There have been a record 10 failed attempts.

Article 27(8) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 stipulates that not more than two-thirds of members of all elective and appointive positions should be of the same gender.

More than a decade since the promulgation of the Constitution, this gender equality provision has not yet been operationalised.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga, in response to the failure to comply with a provision of the supreme law of the land, advised former President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament, which would have been pretty costly and cumbersome.

A new aggressive initiative by President William Ruto and opposition leader Raila Odinga is being banked on to break the deadlock.

Azimio coalition leader Odinga, who is warming to President Ruto, as he seeks the government’s support in his quest for the African Union chairmanship, could play a key role.

Breach of the Constitution

Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa’s consultation with the ODM leader on Tuesday preceded the tabling in the National Assembly of a report prepared by a multi-sectoral working group on the two-thirds requirement.

A report by the National Dialogue Committee (Nadco) appointed by President Ruto and the Azimio leader, which has since been adopted by Parliament, also recommended the implementation of the two-thirds gender rule.

Today, there are only 21 women among the 67 Senators, with three elected and 18 nominated by the political parties. The scenario is worse in the National Assembly, where women are hugely underrepresented.

There are only 80 women out of 349 MPs, with 29 elected from the 290 constituencies, 47 elected Woman Representatives and four nominated.

Attempts to redress the situation spectacularly flopped in the 11th and 12th parliaments. A total of 12 Bills failed to get the approval of the MPs.