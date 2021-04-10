Break army jobs cartel

The arrest of 55 young people with fake Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) calling letters early this week confirms that recruitment into the military is still riddled with corruption. This racket has gone on for a long time despite the arrest of some of the masterminds in the past.

Several months ago, some parents revealed they had been asked to cough up Sh300,000 to get their sons and daughters recruited into the armed forces. In the latest incident, would-be recruits turned up at Moi Barracks in Eldoret between April 7 and 9, with the dubious calling letters. They were arrested and handed over to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), but, hopefully, the kingpins will also be seized and prosecuted.

Interestingly, the suspects are drawn from different parts of the country, indicating that the malpractice is widespread. It simply means that the actions taken in the past against the people preying on the desperation of the hordes of unemployed youth seeking to get recruited into the military have not been deterrent enough.

Fake recruitment letters

In January, the KDF issued a warning over fake recruitment letters, calling on the public to report the crooks to the nearest police station or to the military police. This did not deter collusion between some wayward insiders and outsiders, who have turned recruitment into the forces into a cash cow.

It thrives mainly because some parents and guardians will sell their livestock or even land to bribe the recruiters.

These crooks have no scruples about denying genuinely talented and potentially qualified youth their rightful opportunities.