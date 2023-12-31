Brand new year is an opportunity to deliver

This brand new year provides an opportunity for the country to seriously address the challenges that dogged it last year, continuing its bleak run of recent times. It is a time for the President William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration, at the helm of the nation for just over a year now, to reflect on its performance.

The new year also presents to the government, individuals, private and public organisations an opportunity to devise a wish list, ticking off successes and drawing up strategies.

Top on the list is the high cost of living, compounded by high fuel prices, mounting taxation and skyrocketing prices of food and other basic commodities. President Ruto has been urging Kenyans to sacrifice now for a better future. It is, of course, a hard sell.

There are many other crises crying out for attention. The rapidly weakening Kenya shilling means that the country is not getting value for money. Food insecurity is a perennial problem, especially in the arid and semi-arid regions.

The President and his team must know that the people will no longer just accept excuses. They must deliver the goods.

Corruption is a huge menace. While there is always some excitement when some high-profile suspects are hauled to court on graft charges, there has been a deja vu, with many cases spectacularly crumbling.

The big question is whether there was no adequate evidence or it was due to the prosecution’s incompetence. But what should worry the leadership more is the suspicion of interference to get these suspects off the hook. The suspects behind the huge scandals must not be allowed to go scot free. That would seriously undermine the government’s credibility. The people would like to see heads roll.

Terrorism continues to rear its ugly head with numerous attacks in Lamu County and the northeastern counties of Garissa, Wajir and Mandera. All Kenyans deserve to be protected.