Boxing revival possible

The huge turnout of a 2,500-plus crowd at the Solid Rock Promotion boxing extravaganza at KICC on Saturday is an indication that the fans of the sport had missed good action.

Perhaps the last time a professional boxing promotion attracted such an attendance and wide media coverage was over a decade ago, during former World Boxing Federation and World International Boxing Federation champion Conjestina Achieng fight .

It took a foreign boxer, Tanzania’s showman Karim “Mtukazi” Mandonga, to hype the promotion with his hilarious pre- and post-bout interviews that included signature stunts, punching trees with bare hands and running while tugging heavy logs to intimidate his opponents and attract fans.

The event brought up memories of the 1987 Africa Games, where a similar crowd cheered national team Hit Squad to eight boxing gold medals. Another memorable event is the first post-independence pro boxing contest on July 2, 1983, when homeboy Napunyi Oduori knocked out Tanzania’s Onesmo Ngowi to be the East African featherweight title.

Kenya’s pro boxing has, for the decade, been at its lowest ebb with no meaningful bouts. Not even Fatuma Zarika’s World Boxing Council title fights in 2017, 2018 and 2019 in Nairobi could draw such enthusiasm as Mandonga’s.

Clearly, with good planning and preparations, Kenya’s boxing can be revived. Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) and Boxing Federation of Kenya (BFK) have a lot to learn from the event and cash in on its benefits to revamp the sport. With no quality and vibrant pro boxing, those intending to graduate from the amateur ranks have nothing to look up to.