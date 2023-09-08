Boxing revival encouraging

The resurgence of professional boxing promotions in Kenya in the past year is encouraging. The country has witnessed several professional boxing fights where Kenyan male boxers, and female alike, have vied for different titles, including the Commonwealth Boxing Council (CBC), the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) and the Pugilistic Syndicate of Tanzania.

Sarah “Angel of War” Achieng beat Chiedza Homakoma from Zimbabwe to retain her CBC super lightweight title in December before outclassing Edith Soledad of Argentina in June this year to claim the vacant WBF world title.

The two promotions that saw former ABU cruiserweights champion Daniel Wanyonyi face Karim “Mtu Kazi” Mandonga in January and May in Nairobi completely brought back the professional boxing vibe.

Today’s action—where former Africa Boxing Union (ABU) champion, Kenya’s Rayton Okwiri, takes on Malawian Chikondi Makawa for the World Alliance Boxing Association (WABA) Supreme Africa Middleweight title at the Nyayo National Stadium—marks the continuation.

What is so pleasing is that the bouts came only days after Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) chairman Reuben Ndolo was appointed WABA governor of the Commonwealth and Indo-Oceania Region, a move that could see more Kenyan professionals feature in high-profiled bouts.

For many years, Kenya’s professional boxing was on the lull, with leadership wrangles and lackluster proportions taking charge until Ndolo returned as KPBC chairman in 2019.

The few promotions that took place saw some promoters fail to pay boxers, despite raising good funds from sponsors. While professional boxing banks on a strong amateur level foundation, there will be nothing to look up to for amateur boxers if there are no meaningful professional promotions.

We hope KPBC, WABA and other bodies will put the right systems in place to sustain the newfound momentum for boxing to grow big in Kenya. Ndolo has passion for the sport and should be supported to make it grow.