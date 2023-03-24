Boxing must change now

The poor performance by Kenyan boxers at the ongoing IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India, once again exposes the country’s dwindling fortunes in the sport.

Kenya had the largest contingent from Africa at the world event, with 11 boxers, but it’s only Christine Ongare who won her preliminary round bout but failed to reach the quarterfinals.

Team Kenya skipper Elizabeth Andiego reached the quarter-finals courtesy of a special pass due to her superior ranking but also failed to advance.

The outing by the Kenyan women came after the country's poor show in the same event last year when eight boxers lost in the preliminaries.

Team Kenya also underperformed at last year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, where all the country’s four boxers lost in the preliminary rounds.

The only major event last year where the country claimed some medals was at the Africa Boxing Championships in Maputo, Mozambique. Andiego (heavyweight) Nick Okoth (lightweight) and Samuel Njau (featherweight) settled for silver as gold proved elusive.

We have had Benjamin Musa, David Munuhe and John Waweru handle the team for the past four years, but not much has been forthcoming. Change is needed now.

It has been 35 years since the country claimed a medal in boxing at the Olympics, with the historic victory by Robert Wangila in the welterweight and the bronze medal by Chris Sande at the 1988 Seoul Games.

Victory has been elusive at the Commonwealth Games, with the last medal coming at the 1994 games in Victoria, Canada, through Omar Kasongo and Abdurahaman Ramadhani. What happened to the partnership between the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and Cuba, which is still a force to reckon with in boxing circles?

It is time the Boxing Federation of Kenya changed tack by bringing in technical experts to help grow the game and sharpen upcoming boxers.