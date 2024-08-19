Boost youth role in politics

The Generation Z protests have confirmed a growing determination by the youth of Kenya to play a more significant role in deepening good governance. They have often come out in their numbers to make their grievances heard and felt.

Of course, this has come at a huge cost of nearly 50 lives and serious injuries to hundreds of other protesters. Traditionally, the young people’s involvement in politics has been limited to voting and being mobilised to engage in election campaigns and violence. This explains the high level of apathy among youth and inability to seek political positions as the majority lack the huge resources required.

Affirmative action has worked well for the women, with special county seats, with a minimal allocation of positions for youth. There are some special seats in the National Assembly, Senate, and county assemblies to ensure diversity and youth representation. This is important as more than 80 per cent of the over 50 million population is aged below 35.

But as a new survey has confirmed, youth participation appears limited to demonstrations called by opposition parties or coalitions. Only 21.8 per cent are directly involved in political activity, with the rest serving as mere voting machines in elections.

Youth act as agents or security guards of politicians. But they are the future of the country and need to hone their skills early to make useful contributions later. Unlike in the old days, most political parties do not have structured youth wings.

There is a need for more active involvement of youth in local and national politics, being such a significant part of the population. The majority are not being facilitated to actively participate in the affairs of the political parties. Therefore, their role in politics remains limited.