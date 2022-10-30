Boost women’s sports

Football in Africa has come of age by virtue of Nigeria stunning Germany on penalties 3-2 to take the bronze at the 2022 Fifa Under-17 Women’s World Cup on Saturday. The victory by the Nigerians didn’t come by chance after they had bundled out the United States in the quarter-finals 4-3 in another shootout.

This first Nigerian medal in this age group brought back memories of the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, where the Super Eagles became the first African country to win gold in football at the Olympics. They beat Argentina 3-2 in the final.

There are so many lessons that Kenya can learn from the performance by the Nigerian youngsters who are now an inspiration to girls in sports. It goes without saying that Kenya has brilliant and talented women footballers.

For instance, Simba Queens, of neighbouring Tanzania, have about six Kenyans in their team at the Women’s Africa Champions League finals that started yesterday in Morocco. There are also Kenyan players in Europe, such as Essie Akida in Greece and Vivian Makokha in Turkey.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) shockingly withdrew the national football team, Harambee Starlets, from the women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers, denying our women a chance of qualifying for their second appearance at the continental premier football championship held July in Egypt.

The Starlets lost on great opportunities after they missed Afcon, among other engagements. But just like Malkia Strikers in volleyball, our women footballers can also shine. That is why Cabinet Secretary for Sports Ababu Namwamba ought to hasten his engagement with the football world governing body, Fifa, and have the ban on Kenya lifted immediately.