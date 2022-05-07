Boost war on cancer

Cancer is a major national challenge that has really strained public health services. Lack of adequate equipment and personnel at major hospitals hampers early detection and treatment of the deadly disease. A scan at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), for instance, costs Sh8,000 and a blood wax test, Sh2,400.

The majority of poor Kenyans cannot afford the tests and treatment. The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) cover has offered some hope, but it is not enough. Patients in need of operations, diagnostic tests, chemotherapy and radiotherapy are required to pay a two-year premium in advance for the NHIF to settle their hospital bills.

Public hospitals, including KNH and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, charge about Sh3,000 for a single radiotherapy session while the cost in private hospitals ranges from Sh6,000 to Sh10,000, which is too high for an ordinary Kenyan family. And because machines in public hospitals often break down due to lack of maintenance, poor patients must dig deeper into their pockets for money to meet the high charges in the private institutions, or risk death.

Cancer is the third leading cause of deaths in Kenya after infections and cardiovascular diseases. It kills 30,000 people, while 47,000 are diagnosed with the disease every year. According to the World Health Organization, of the 41,000 Kenyans diagnosed with cancer annually, about 28,000 die.

Cancer is also the leading killer among those aged 50-59, accounting for 12.7 per cent of deaths. It causes 9.3 per cent and 7.6 per cent of deaths among females and males, respectively.

Most cancer cases, 70 to 80 per cent, are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when treatment options are limited. Misdiagnosis and inadequate screening hinder the vital early detection. The average cost of treating cancer in the country is between Sh160,000 and Sh1 million. More than 10,000 Kenyans go abroad every year for treatment, many of them for cancer, costing the country about Sh15 billion in foreign exchange.