Boost vaccination to tame Covid-19 scare

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Just like the Ugandan authorities, those in the western Kenya counties must enforce stringent protocols to curb the spread of the virus.
  • People must help keep Covid-19 at bay by social distancing, wearing face masks and regularly sanitising or washing their hands with water and soap.

The latest upsurge in Covid-19 infections is a grim reminder that the health crisis is still here and must be fought. There is a new wave, which has forced the government to impose new restrictions on 13 western Kenya counties. Many believe that the latest infections were fuelled by the recklessness that was witnessed during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu.

