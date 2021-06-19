Boost vaccination to tame Covid-19 scare

The latest upsurge in Covid-19 infections is a grim reminder that the health crisis is still here and must be fought. There is a new wave, which has forced the government to impose new restrictions on 13 western Kenya counties. Many believe that the latest infections were fuelled by the recklessness that was witnessed during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu.

The images of people lining up on the roadsides to welcome President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders, and hordes of boda boda riders jamming the streets of the lakeside city have come to haunt the country, as the pandemic intensifies. Across the border in Uganda, there have also been increased infections and deaths.

However, lamenting about this is not the solution. Just like the Ugandan authorities, those in the western Kenya counties must enforce stringent protocols to curb the spread of the virus. The people must help keep Covid-19 at bay by social distancing, wearing face masks in public places, and regularly sanitising or washing their hands with water and soap.

Effective weapon against virus

Today, there is no longer a shadow of a doubt that this scourge is real and its consequences devastating. There is some contradiction, though, about the measures imposed in western Kenya. The public statements issued by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and the Interior ministry must also be clear and consistent to avoid confusion or mixed messages.

The recent order on movement targeting the hot-spot counties, for example, was ambiguous and many people had to seek clarification at a time when clarity is essential to contain the spread of the disease.