Boost tourism for prosperity

Tourism, which was once a major foreign exchange earner for the country, has fallen far behind diaspora remittances, tea and horticultural exports.

A number of factors have contributed to this worrying decline. They include the Covid-19 pandemic and travel restrictions to curb terrorism. However, this industry still has a huge potential that needs to be harnessed and boosted.

Co-operation between nations as part of efforts to boost economic progress is essential, but so are global events and campaigns.

The marking of the World Tourism Day on Saturday, September 28, is one such godsend. Its theme is tourism and peace. It is meant to highlight the sector’s vital role in fostering peace and understanding between nations and forging reconciliation.

This special day provides an opportunity for Kenyan officials to remind the world that the country’s famed tourist attractions are still available for domestic and international tourists.

To mark this major day, the country has granted Kenyans free entry into all the game parks and reserves on Monday, September 30, to mark the World Tourism Week. Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano says the aim is to promote domestic tourism and enable Kenyans to enjoy the country’s natural heritage and hospitality.

At the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak several years ago, the tourism industry was severely hit, with hotels closing down and the travel business devastated. It was the domestic tourists, who stepped forward and kept some of the businesses running. There is a need for incentives to encourage Kenyans to visit and get to know their country better.