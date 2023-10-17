With the economy in the doldrums, the job of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is increasingly challenging. After all, businesses and individuals have a rough time meeting their financial obligations, including paying taxes. KRA thus needs to come up with more innovative measures to boost tax compliance.

Already, one such initiative is yielding dividends with the taxman upbeat about greater success as it strives to achieve its targets. Already, some Sh3.4 billion has been netted in revenue from a tax amnesty programme.

Taxpayers with no outstanding principal tax for the period to December 31, 2022 but have penalties and interest qualify for the waiver. The same with those who have an outstanding principal tax but are willing to clear it before June 30 next year. The more than 17,000 taxpayers who applied for it are expected to remit Sh10.2 billion.

Tax compliance

The tax authority has identified 2.8 million taxpayers who have penalties and interest and qualify for the amnesty. Despite the tough economic environment, it recorded a revenue collection of Sh2.1 trillion in the year to June 2023, a slight improvement over the Sh2.021 trillion in the past financial year.

KRA therefore needs to go slow on punitive steps to enforce tax compliance. This explains the public scepticism over deployment of revenue service assistants who recently received paramilitary training — despite explanations that their only mission is to assist taxpayers to file their returns.