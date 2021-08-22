Boost sports facilities

The 18th Under-20 World Athletics Championships ended yesterday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi, with some historic and memorable moments from Kenyan athletes.

Kenya might have asserted its supremacy to top the medal standing going into the final day but race walker Heristone Wanyonyi and 400 metres sprinter Sylvia Chelangat were the show stoppers.

Wanyonyi became the first Kenyan to win a race walk event at the world athletics championships level in a personal best time of 42 minutes and 10.84 seconds. Chelangat also entered the annals of history as the first Kenyan to win a medal in sprints at a world athletics championships with bronze.

The performances was a well-up call that Kenya can do well in other athletics events away from middle- and long distance race but only if harnessed well. It goes without saying that athletes in distance races have been given huge attention with those in sprints, field and race walk getting a raw deal.

Wanyonyi and Chelangat’s performances must change the narrative on Athletics Kenya and the government’ approach to sports development. It is clear that there is talent across the country and the authorities need to do more to develop it.

The late Nicholas Bett was the first Kenyan to win a worthy title in sprints with a 400m hurdles gold at the 2015 Beijing World Championships. Julius Yego also made history at the same event as the first Kenyan to win a world title in a field event when he bagged the javelin gold.

We have had Kenyan athletes rock the world in these neglected events but it seems that their performance did not get the message home.