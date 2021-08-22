Boost sports facilities

  • Kenya can do well in other athletics events away from middle- and long distance race but only if harnessed well.
  • Athletes in distance races have been given huge attention with those in sprints, field and race walk getting a raw deal.

The 18th Under-20 World Athletics Championships ended yesterday at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, Nairobi, with some historic and memorable moments from Kenyan athletes.

