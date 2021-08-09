Boost Somalia-Kenya ties

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo’s maiden visit to Mogadishu marks a key development in relations between Kenya and Somalia. It comes against the backdrop of frequent spats, the last one of which led to a break-up of diplomatic relations with Mogadishu ordering Kenyan diplomats out.

It is a shame that it took the intervention of Qatar, thousands of kilometres away, to restore the diplomatic relations between the two neighbours several months ago. However, mutual suspicion persists and the best confirmation of this is the massing of Somalia National Army troops close to the border.

Last year, Somalia’s troops crossed into Kenya purportedly in pursuit of their enemies. This could easily have sparked an armed conflict between the two countries.

Mogadishu accuses Nairobi of interference in its internal affairs, citing support for the Jubbaland regional administration. For its part, Kenya needs to create a buffer zone to prevent the violation of its territorial integrity by Al-Shabaab. Interestingly, the Somalia-based terrorist group is the common enemy of the two countries. As it fights the administration in Mogadishu, Al-Shabaab has also carried out attacks in Kenya.

CS Omamo is in Somalia to deliver a special message and an invitation to Prime Minister Hussein Roble to visit Kenya. Her trip is the latest indication of improving relations.

Of course, there still are suspicions. However, Kenya and Somalia need to work together to bolster peace and enhance bilateral trade. Somalia is a key market for Kenya’s miraa crop and there is potential for greater economic cooperation and trade between the countries, which share a 900-kilometre border.