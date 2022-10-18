Boost small enterprises

A recent report by the National Treasury on the impact the state’s Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGS) has had on small businesses by unlocking Sh4.1 billion in credit from banks should inspire more efforts by the government and private sector players, to grow lending to this economic segment that holds huge potential.

At least 2,609 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) accessed affordable loans from commercial banks, which had, for a long time, neglected them. That follows the government’s act to de-risk the SMEs with a Sh3 billion guarantee, opening the banks’ doors to the businesses. That is proof that it’s possible for financiers to grow credit to SMEs, which form over 90 per cent of businesses in the economy and whose performance has a big positive impact on the country’s economic growth.

Curing the small businesses’ old disease of being denied the much-needed finance for operations and expansion will boost economic growth, which will yield more jobs and revenue for the government since, according to data, the businesses are the bedrock of the economy. It will address the challenge of many small businesses collapsing after a short while.

Treasury reported that up to Sh535 million borrowed through the scheme had been repaid, debunking the myth that the risk of lending to SMEs is huge, hence denying them funding and charging them high fees and interest.

The onus is on the government and commercial lenders to grow financing to these businesses as a key step to rejuvenating the economy and addressing most of the challenges.

Devoting the Ruto Administration’s promised ‘Hustler Fund’ through channels that ensure a direct benefit to small economic players could be a good starting point that could see more bank financing unlocked for SMEs.