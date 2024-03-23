Boost skills education

The recognition of prior learning in manpower development has been long overdue. It is good news for workers, such as jua kali artisans, who lack academic papers but are good at what they do as they contribute to progress.

This new policy is a welcome recognition of Kenyans who have attained informal training over the years but have no certificates to show for it.

Their important skills will be recognised in the effort to bridge the gap between educational qualifications and hard-earned skills. It is not unusual for skilled workers to be despised despite their contributions.

Acting Director-General of the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA), Alice Kande, is right when she says education and training have for a long time been tied to grades and that there is much more that can be covered outside the classroom.

The Recognition of Prior Learning (PLR) policy will enable workers to secure formal jobs in the government and private sector and earn promotions. Skilled workers have been getting a raw deal for lacking academic certificates. Ironically, some people have academic certificates but lack the competencies to effectively carry out certain tasks.

Here is a new window of opportunity for skilled workers who lack formal education by mainstreaming their qualifications for the much-needed certification.

However, authorities must tread with caution in asking employers to prioritise skills over academic qualifications. The most ideal combination is education, experience and skills. This is why the government allocates a substantial portion of its budget to education.

The country needs manpower that can effectively drive its economy. It is through formal education that the human resource is equipped with knowledge and skills for socio-economic development.