Boost school feeding plan

The government’s determination to ensure that every child goes to school is laudable. This is evident in the massive resources allocated to fund learning from the grassroots to the highest level.

However, there is a mounting crisis of school dropouts that parents, the authorities and education officials countrywide have to contend with.

The problem is more acute at the pre-primary and primary school levels. It is especially alarming in the arid central and northern regions where schools have been recording high rates of absenteeism due to famine.

In these remote districts, the school feeding programme is the most effective way to attract and retain learners.

Sadly, the initiative is mainly left to donors. However, the assurance of a meal a day is the best way to stem the high dropout rate.

The provision of pre-primary school education is a devolved function, but many counties cannot sustain the feeding programmes.

The government’s 100 per cent transition is working well as learners easily move from primary to secondary school, but not at the lower level, where more efforts are, indeed, required.

Many schools in parts of Laikipia, Meru and Isiolo counties, which have not received food donations, have reported mass dropouts, with some even suspending afternoon lessons.

Some pupils have been trekking up to 20 kilometres to access schools that provide food. In some of these places, the food in school is the only meal a child gets in a day. It gets trickier as some parents also visit schools, hoping to get food.

The county and national governments must go back to the drawing board and seek sustainable ways and means to encourage all children to go to school.

The availability of porridge and simple meals such as boiled maize and beans can help to boost enrolment and retention.