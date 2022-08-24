Boost rural road teams

Roads in most rural areas are in a deplorable state despite the billions of shillings reserved to maintain them every year.

Some of these areas host rich agricultural farmlands that keep the economic engines running yet farmers and traders have to endure hours of torturous travel to get their produce to the market.

An audit by the Kenya Roads Board (KRB), which is mandated to oversee the maintenance of the road network, has blamed constituency road committees (CRCs) for the mess.

CRCs were set up under the Finance Act, of 2009 to advise the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) on the preparation of the annual work schemes for the roads to be repaired.

Regrettably, they have not performed to expectation, leaving KeRRA stranded with large volumes of unused funds meant to fix rural roads.

The audit pointed out that the excess revisions on work plans by the CRCs have affected the absorption of funds by the KeRRA.

Job qualifications

This is a common problem in project planning, whereby teams involved often lack the required job qualifications.

The National Treasury and Roads ministries should ensure CRC members are qualified project planners and managers to avoid unnecessary back-and-forth during the drawing of work plans.

But such public offices have been abused by politicians to reward their cronies with jobs as deserving professionals are locked out, hurting service delivery.

CRCs should be composed of qualified professionals to support KeRRA’s mandate.

Besides, the public should be sensitised on the role of CRCs so that its members are held more accountable for the state of local roads.