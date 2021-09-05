Boost rugby players’ safety

By  Editorial

  • KRU ignored the requirement to have two fully-equipped ambulances before the Kenya Cup final match at Nandi Bears Club.
  • The venue also lacks basic amenities such as changing rooms and ablution for teams, and a press centre or tent for journalists.

Having a fully equipped ambulance on standby during sports competitions is essential as a safety measure. However, there was none during the Kenya Cup final match between Kabras Sugar Rugby Football Club and KCB on Saturday, exposing the players to grave risk.

