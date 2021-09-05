Boost rugby players’ safety

Having a fully equipped ambulance on standby during sports competitions is essential as a safety measure. However, there was none during the Kenya Cup final match between Kabras Sugar Rugby Football Club and KCB on Saturday, exposing the players to grave risk.

Two players who suffered critical injuries at Nandi Bears Club had to stay in a makeshift ambulance for nearly an hour before being taken to hospital. This was both careless and unacceptable. The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) and hosts Kabras Sugar RFC must take full responsibility for this gross negligence.

This is a mockery of the gains made by KRU and clubs in a season that was adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The incidents have taken the shine off what had been billed as a meeting of two of the best teams in the Kenya Cup. KCB and Kabras Sugar were meeting for the fourth time in the final.

The KRU let down the game by failing to ensure safety precautions. It ignored the requirement to have two fully-equipped ambulances before the match. The venue also lacks basic amenities such as changing rooms and ablution for teams, and a press centre or tent for journalists.

High contact sport

One of the injured could not be rushed to hospital because the stand-by ambulance lacked a neck brace, and the match organisers had not made arrangements with the Nandi County Referral Hospital for possible emergencies.

The match was stopped for one-and-a-half hours as KRU officials made frantic efforts to get three more ambulances, which also arrived without basic equipment.

Rugby is a high contact sport and players can collapse and die of injuries sustained on the pitch. Last year, a former Sevens player collapsed and died in his house after training at his club. Another succumbed to a head injury after a collision in a match.