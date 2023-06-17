Boost regional cooperation to curb terrorist attacks 

The entire East and Central African region must be stunned by the dastardly terrorist attack on a school in Uganda in which nearly 40 students were killed.

In this cowardly act, the assailants raided a secondary school in western Uganda, killed scores of students and abducted many others. They set two dormitories on fire with the victims inside. A rescue operation for those abducted is going on.

Many people must be asking themselves why innocent youth are being targeted. The rebels should not be attacking youngsters, who are in school to get an education to secure their future lives.

It has happened in Uganda but it should be a wake-up call to the entire region to be on the alert, as grave danger lurks within and beyond each country’s borders. Like Uganda, Kenya has also in recent times suffered attacks by terrorists.

Whereas those causing trouble with IED attacks on security personnel in Kenya are allied to the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab terrorists, those targeting Uganda are homegrown rebels based in lawless eastern Congo. They have been active for many years.

There is a need for increased vigilance and cooperation between the security agencies in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. It is, of course, not easy, as there is another conflict raging between Congolese rebels and the DRC military.

This has drawn in Rwanda, with accusations that the rebels may be getting some logistical or other support from the authorities in Kigali. Of course, Rwanda denies this.

To deny the Ugandan rebels an opportunity to plan and wage attacks such as this school massacre, there is a need for greater regional security cooperation. Reports indicate that the attackers are Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, who are affiliated to an Islamic State group reportedly based in DRC.

The Uganda People’s Defence Force has been pursuing these rebels in a joint operation with the DRC military. This should be stepped up. The Islamist terrorists pose a serious threat to peace and stability in eastern Africa.