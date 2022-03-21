Boost party democracy

Political parties and the emerging coalitions and grand coalitions must help to entrench democracy by promoting transparency in the nominations for the August 9 general election.

There is already tension in the parties as the season for mass defections is here again, and it just confirms that the membership of most of these parties is not necessarily based on sound ideologies or principles but sheer pursuit of selfish gain. Some have shamelessly made this season a money making season.

The law, however, has proposed a cure for this—if only parties followed through and members pushed their outfits to adhere to the highest standards. The law has set March 26 as the deadline for those who intend to participate in the elections to have formally joined parties of their choice. That means one has to be a member of a party by then if they intend to run on that outfit’s ticket in the 2022 General Election.

The deadline is also important as far as the primaries are concerned. To participate in the nominations, one is required to be a member of the political party—meaning that, if by March 26 one is not aligned to any party and wants to contest for a position in the general election they can only do so as independent candidates.

General election

It is also the same for the party members, with the new law requiring that only duly registered members of a political party participate in its primaries, an important precursor to the general election.

But while this has been laid out to ensure political hygiene, political parties have proved to be the weakest link in national democratisation and yet they are the surest path to leadership.

The independent candidates are too few to have an impact on national political organisation. Parties must, therefore, use this chance to promote the highest standards of leadership, vet the best candidates eyeing their ticket and maintain a list of supporters who are not just members but believe in the party’s ideology, policies and vision.