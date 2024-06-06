Boost Kiswahili for unity

Although the East African coast is the origin of Kiswahili, the language has spread across the region and beyond and is today spoken by more than 200 million people.

Its importance as a key medium of communication in sub-Saharan Africa cannot be gainsaid.

This regional lingua franca is also spoken in parts of the Middle East and is increasingly gaining ground in academic circles.

It is taught in universities in Africa and elsewhere, including Germany and the United States.

The national and official language of Kenya and Tanzania is also the most widely studied indigenous language in Africa, with a rich cultural heritage.

Kenya’s preparations to host the 2024 World Kiswahili Day on July 7 — which will be the first ever — are in top gear.

Already, the organisers are favouring Mombasa, a region that has a rich Kiswahili legacy. President William Ruto is expected to preside over the July 5-7 celebrations.

Kiswahili-Speaking Day

To further promote the language, the organisers are also considering a National Kiswahili-Speaking Day. Then, the President, top government officials, judges, civil servants and teachers will exclusively speak in Kiswahili.

The inaugural Kiswahili day was held in Zanzibar and the second one in Kampala, last year.

Kiswahili is also an official language of the African Union and has, since 2020, been taught in South Africa’s schools. It is also an official working language of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The EAC Treaty provides for the development and promotion of indigenous languages, especially Kiswahili, as the lingua franca of the region.

Kiswahili has earned pride of place as a global language for social exchange and business.