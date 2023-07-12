Boost Iran bilateral ties

The choice of Kenya as the first stop on Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s three-country Africa tour signifies its recognition by Tehran of its pivotal role as the regional economic hub. Iran is a key market for Kenyan tea, hence the need to strengthen ties for bilateral gain.

Wednesday’s meeting between President Raisi and his host, President William Ruto, may have come at a time when there is heightened political tension over national differences but the two countries nonetheless signed five memoranda of understanding. The areas of possible greater collaboration are information and communication technology (ICT), fisheries, animal health and general investment promotion.

The visiting leader has given a commitment to facilitate the export of more tea and other agricultural products to Iran. Kenya exported Sh4 billion worth of tea in the first quarter of the year, an eight-fold increase from the same period last year.

Setting up a motor vehicle assembly plant in Mombasa to manufacture an indigenous Iranian vehicle to be known locally as Kifaru, should be an exciting venture.

Iranians are good at manufacturing, especially textiles, while exploitation of the blue economy is another area where Iran’s expertise can be tapped. Iran has also done quite well in innovation and technology and greater co-operation here will be of benefit to, especially to the youth of Kenya, who need to sharpen their skills to remain relevant in the digital world.

Tehran, for long at odds with the West, especially the United States, which has slapped crippling economic sanctions on it, is seeking a new beginning in its relations with Africa. In this first African visit by an Iranian President in more than 10 years, Mr Raisi has also been to Uganda and Zimbabwe.