Boost for security guards

For people who literally put their lives on the line daily in the discharge of their duties, most security guards get a raw deal from their employers in remuneration and benefits. These people who protect properties worth millions of shillings and their owners earn a pittance.

This has been the situation over the years, with these employees who provide such a vital service struggling to make ends meet. However, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The government has just published a notice compelling employers to pay private security guards a minimum salary of Sh30,000. This is a good starting point towards making their terms of service and benefits better. There are at least a million of them employed by 2,000 companies.

To ensure that the employers improve the guards’ remuneration, the Private Security Regulatory Authority has recommended a Sh2 million fine or imprisonment or both for default.

To streamline this service, it has also begun nationwide registration, licensing and issuance of Guard Force Numbers. But the guards will be required to be holders of valid training certificates from accredited institutions.

This is commendable as many guards are underpaid and exploited. The biggest culprit is the security firms, many of which are briefcase entities belonging to crooked operators. They collect huge payments from companies that hire their guards but subject them to inhuman conditions and long overtime for which they are not fairly compensated.

Indeed, the owners of some of these shady firms have been profiting from the acute youth unemployment. Many desperate young people are forced to look for jobs and escape squalor and abject poverty and end up getting recruited by these firms. Some are paid as little as Sh2,000 a month.