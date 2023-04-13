Boost electric vehicles

The introduction of a cheaper tariff for charging electric vehicles (EVs) by the government on April 1 is a significant show of intent to increase their adoption.

The energy regulator says there are only 350 registered EVs in Kenya—a tiny number, what with more than three million motor vehicles in the country.

However, there has been increased investment in the local EV market with companies now targeting not only private cars but also public transport.

On Wednesday for instance, Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen flagged off more electric buses to be used by PSV saccos in Nairobi.

Charging infrastructure

But perhaps the biggest hindrance to EVs is the lack of charging infrastructure. But now, the government has promised to roll out charging infrastructure for EVs in all urban areas and along the highways and create incentives for the adoption of electric mass transit systems in all cities and towns.

The shift from petroleum fuelled- to electric vehicles on a significant scale will cut carbon emissions at a time when the effects of climate change are being felt globally, including through cyclical periods of extreme drought and floods in Kenya.

It will also be beneficial to public health by reducing air pollution. Pollutants emanating from fossil fuels cause health complications that claim thousands of lives every year.

Kenya, a global leader in the generation of renewable power, can bolster its energy security by reducing petroleum imports.

The government’s intent to introduce carbon taxes on fuel is also commendable in the fight against emissions. The tax will make fuel more expensive and thus incentivise more people to switch to e-mobility.